JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 5th Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

