JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 102,312 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $129.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

