JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 245,468 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Sanofi has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

