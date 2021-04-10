JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 40,837 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

