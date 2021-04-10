JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 41,533 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of LHC Group worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.26 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist raised their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

