JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of PNM Resources worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

