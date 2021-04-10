JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.12% of BP Midstream Partners worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

