JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

