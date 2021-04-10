JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,175,979 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.50% of Wabash National worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $126,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $973.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

