JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 123,825 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $186,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 413,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.