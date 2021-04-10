JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 154,930 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.57% of The ODP worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth $268,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth $694,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.