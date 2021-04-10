JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 239,923 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of OGE Energy worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

