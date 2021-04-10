JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,953 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

