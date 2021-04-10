JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 311,537 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,018 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 311,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Yelp worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 137,269 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.