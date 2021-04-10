JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 802,542 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,983 shares of company stock valued at $30,220,002. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

