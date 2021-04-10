JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 333.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 6.82% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

