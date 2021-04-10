JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.