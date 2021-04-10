JulSwap Trading Up 3% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $69.26 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,385 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

