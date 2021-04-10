JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $318.17 million and approximately $268.38 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00304357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.59 or 0.00749701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.35 or 0.99233335 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00713836 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

