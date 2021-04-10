JustLiquidity (JUL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $113.76 or 0.00188958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $49.70 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.