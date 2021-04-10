JustLiquidity Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $49.97 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $114.38 or 0.00189210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.01 or 0.99131902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00757447 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

