Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $747.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

