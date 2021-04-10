KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.