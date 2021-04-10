Kebab Token (KEBAB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004141 BTC on major exchanges. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $24.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00294184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.00747066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.75 or 0.99652196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.00715342 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

