Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.77

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $387.89 million and $6.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,183,001 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

