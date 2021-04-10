Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $224.20 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and $5.47 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $224.20 or 0.00375593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

