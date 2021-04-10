Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $20.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

