Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $555.04 million and $3.35 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00295428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00753438 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

