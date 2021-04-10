Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Centre Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,590 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.