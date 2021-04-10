King DAG Achieves Market Cap of $28.99 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. King DAG has a market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $63,543.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

