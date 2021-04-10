Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $22,746.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00294249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00743957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.03 or 0.99299467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.00758680 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

