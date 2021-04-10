Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 3,013,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

