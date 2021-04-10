KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.21.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

