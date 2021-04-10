KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Hits $615.48 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $615.48 million and $32.07 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $79.07 or 0.00131279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00294184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.00747066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.75 or 0.99652196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.00715342 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

