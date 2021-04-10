Kleros Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $67.68 million and $3.80 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.