Klever (KLV) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $310.97 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.00745201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,842.40 or 0.99813809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.02 or 0.00758941 BTC.

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,391,874,620 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

