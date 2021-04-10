Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $21,858.29 and $1,156.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.