KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

