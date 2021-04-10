KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 2,731 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

