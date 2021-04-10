KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,827 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

