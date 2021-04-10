KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

