KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.