KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $376.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

