KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.