KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,259,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

