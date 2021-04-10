KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 356.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $214.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

