KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 354.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 563,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,027,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,518,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

