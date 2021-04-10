KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $16.85 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $337,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 170,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $537,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,038.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

