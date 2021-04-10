KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $10,830,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Twitter by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

