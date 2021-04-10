KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.27 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

